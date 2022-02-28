Retiring Erin’s determined to stay in the game 

Sports columnist SIMON ANDERSON reveals for the first time the retirement plans of career cricketer Erin Osbourne.

WHEN the final ball is bowled in this year’s Women’s National Cricket League competition, it will bring the end of a sparkling career for ACT Meteor Erin Osborne.

Osborne announced she was retiring from the Women’s Big Bash League in November, and has since made the decision that this year will be her last as a professional cricketer.

There were many people the off-spinner acknowledged when she announced her WBBL retirement, including her former teammates, coaches and fans.

One thing that stuck out was an acknowledgement of her home town Tamworth, and the support provided by her family.

For a player that has reached the highest levels of the game, including representing Australia in Test cricket and in World Cup squads, it says a lot about who Osborne is away from the field when asked about her fondest memory during her career.

“I still go back to my days in Tamworth, scoring my first hundred in a men’s 4th Grade Final,” Osborne said.

“Having my dad there supporting me was a moment I won’t forget, that’s for sure.”

The 32-year-old has been around cricket for much of her life, debuting for NSW 13 years ago.

Her achievement list is a long one. As well as the World Cups and Test matches, Osborne has been a part of numerous WNCL titles during her time with the NSW Breakers, and was a core member of the Sydney Thunder squad that won the inaugural WBBL.

It may seem like there is nothing left to cross off the list and Osborne says part of the athlete’s mentality is always wanting to achieve more. Despite that mentality, she has reached a point where there is more she wants to achieve away from the field.

“You always want to look to tick more things off the list and achieve new goals, but it just came to a time for me where training was starting to get in the way of work and things that I wanted to do off the field,” said Osborne.

“As soon as I realised cricket became a thing that got in the way I knew it was the right time to call it quits.

“I always said the day I don’t want to improve is the day I would retire – while I am still looking to improve over the rest of my time playing I definitely think that is starting to wear thin.

“I am really comfortable with the decision.”

Retirement will not end Osborne’s association with the game, with her work as Cricket ACT’s male Pathway manager to continue after her final match later this month.

She is tasked with developing the next generation of Canberra cricketers, and is well placed to guide them to success given she is a product of the Pathway system herself.

“I have enjoyed the role, it has had its challenges like any role,” said Osborne.

“ACT cricket is closely aligned with NSW and our Pathways are combined.

“I was fortunate to come through the NSW Pathway. They run an exceptional junior Pathway that has had a lot of success – just look at the Breakers and the Blues.

“I have that experience that I can fall back on as I continue to evolve the ACT’s male Pathway during a really exciting time where we have some exciting talent coming through.

“I am hoping one day we will be able to stand on our own two feet and become a real force in Australian cricket.”

Osborne knew she had the Pathway role to keep her association with the game going, but another opportunity came out of the blue when she was approached to join Fox Cricket’s commentary team during the recent Women’s Ashes Test at Manuka Oval.

“I wasn’t thinking about going down that path, I just happened to be in Canberra when the Test was on,” said Osborne who joined some former teammates including Alex Blackwell on the coverage.

“It was a great opportunity to commentate on one of the best Test matches I have seen in the Women’s Ashes.

“In terms of seeing cricket develop, seeing women in coaching roles and commentary roles is just another example of how our game has progressed both on and off the field.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I would put my hand up if I get another opportunity. I won’t knock back any opportunity I can to remain in the game.”