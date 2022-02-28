Road death presents ‘unique challenges’ for police

A MAN walking on Pialligo Avenue last night (February 27) became the third road fatality in the ACT this year.

Police say the investigation into the man’s death will present “unique challenges” and are seeking information and dash-cam footage from the area between 10pm and 11.30pm.

Acting Inspector Ken Williams said the “collision” occurred in an isolated location, where no CCTV footage was available.

“We believe there would have been several cars on Pialligo Avenue last night, as several events had concluded around that time,” he said.

“I am urging everyone who drove past the Fairbairn Plantation last night to let police know what they saw, and anyone who saw a man walking on Pialligo Avenue should contact police.

“If you have dash-cam footage, please save the footage and get it to us, to help us find out what happened to this man. Every bit of information will help us complete that picture.”

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via this website.