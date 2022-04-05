Road death still puzzles police

POLICE are calling out for information and dash-cam footage weeks after a Queanbeyan man was killed by a vehicle on a major Canberra road.

Police believe Jyle Molloy, 28, was struck by a vehicle along Pialligo Avenue on the evening of February 27.

He had been attending the Red Hot Summer festival in Commonwealth Park, and was wearing black jeans, a black ‘Gee-d-up’ t-shirt, Nike shoes and a Gucci bumbag.

Police say Jyle was last seen around 10:45pm in Russell, before being found dead on Pialligo Avenue around 11:05pm.

Investigators believe that Jyle would have travelled by vehicle from Russell to Pialligo Avenue in the time before his death.

Police are now seeking information and dash-cam footage from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who drove from the city towards Queanbeyan via the airport between 10:30pm and 11:30pm.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.