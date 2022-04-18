Road upgrades to four of ACT’s worst crash sites

FOUR dangerous crash sites on ACT roads will be upgraded with $3.1 million in funding through the Australian government’s “Black Spot Program”.

The funding will see traffic signals installed at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Brierly Street in Weston, and the speed limit reduced to 60km/h.

At Isabella Drive and Benham Street in Chisholm, right turns will be banned for incoming vehicles, and a right-out turn will be provided for emergency vehicles.

A signal-controlled right-turn lane will be provided at Phillip Avenue and Windeyer Street in Downer, as well as introducing a through lane, and a marked shoulder in the existing pavement.

The signalised pedestrian crossing at Limestone Avenue, Treloar Crescent and Euree Street in Campbell will be removed, and traffic signals will be installed.

Each of the locations selected for funding have seen a total of 25 crashes causing injuries recorded over the past five years.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the program will deliver “much-needed safety upgrades to some of the most dangerous sections of our roads, making them safer and keeping commuters and freight moving.”