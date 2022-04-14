School boundary changes overturned

CONTROVERSIAL changes to school enrolment areas proposed for Jerrabomberra have been overturned.

The state member for Monaro Nichole Overall says she’s successfully reversed the NSW Department of Education’s decision to alter school intake areas for the Jerrabomberra Public Primary School.

The education department recently announced that students living north of Edwin Land Parkway, including those in Jerrabomberra Heights, would be unable to enrol at the Jerrabomberra Public School and the soon-to-be built Jerrabomberra High School.

News of the new school enrolment zones – which would split Jerrabomberra in two – enraged the local community.

“On my being alerted to the boundary changes, I immediately made it clear to the Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell, and the Department of Education, the decision to essentially divide the existing school community was unacceptable,” Ms Overall says.

“Within days, I’d ensured the process was paused, and a more comprehensive community consultation commenced.”

In regards to zoning for the yet-to-be-built Jerrabomberra Public High School, Ms Overall says she will be seeking an “equally robust consultation” between the Education Department and the Jerrabomberra community.

“While I can confirm unequivocally Minister Mitchell has given me assurances the former boundaries will be restored for Jerrabomberra Public Primary School, I will be calling a public meeting soon after Easter for further engagement with the community on the new high school,” Ms Overall says.

Ms Overall says the proposed re-zoning around both the primary school and the new Jerrabomberra Public High School had been part of a standard Departmental analysis of intake areas in the growing region.

“It’s completely understandable that intake areas need to be addressed when there’s growth, and as new facilities like schools are built,” Mrs Overall says.

“However, there’s also a need to hear from residents about their expectations and concerns.”