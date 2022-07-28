Scrapping of ABCC to cost ACT millions

THE federal government’s decision to dismantle the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) will cost next week’s ACT budget tens of millions of dollars, according to Master Builders Australia.

Economic modelling commissioned by the construction industry advocacy group projects the cost will blow out to between $330 and $360 million when major federal government projects being constructed in the ACT are taken into account.

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said the costs will be driven by productivity decreases and delays in project completion times without the oversight of the construction watchdog.

“Abolishing the ABCC will unleash union bullies on construction sites and abandon two decades of bipartisan recognition that the construction sector requires industry-specific regulation and oversight,” said Hopkins.

“When it releases its 2022/23 budget, the ACT government should be transparent with taxpayers about disclosing the additional cost that the federal government’s decision is having on ACT residents.”

According to Master Builders, the ABCC, since it was re-established in 2016, has brought more than 100 cases of construction union unlawfulness to court.

“Local tradies are already under enough pressure due to increasing inflation, supply chain disruptions, and skills shortages, and expect our governments to support them, not to unleash union bullies on their building sites,” said Hopkins.