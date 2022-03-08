Second covid jab now available for children in the ACT

CHILDREN aged five to 11 in the ACT are now eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ACT Health says that once the recommended eight-week interval has passed, a second dose of vaccine for children will ensure they have the best possible protection from serious illness as a result of the virus.

Throughout the territory, 78.9 per cent of children in the age bracket have received one dose of the vaccine while 69.5 per cent of those 16 and over have now received their booster dose.

It comes as the ACT recorded 658 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours. 311 were detected by PCR tests and 347 were detected by RATs.

There are now 3757 active cases throughout Canberra with a total of 55,321 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 43 people in the ACT currently hospitalised with the virus, including two in intensive care and two on ventilators.