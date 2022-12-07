Setting up your support networks

In this column LUISA CAPEZIO and CRAIG PHILLIPS, of Phillips Wealth Partners, outline four key areas to help plan ahead for future care…

The holiday season is generally a good time to connect with family and friends. It is also a time when people can make the stark realisation that a parent or older friend is not coping at home and may need some help with their day-to-day activities.

Help to live independently

Planning ahead and understanding the options available may help a person stay in their home longer.

Taking time to understand the choices, understand the fees payable and decide what services will be useful or practical.

How to prepare

We recommend discussing these four questions, as a family, or with your support network (it is never too early):

1. Options – Decide where you may want to live if you are no longer able to live independently.

2. Finances – How will you pay for your aged care? Understand the cost of aged care.

3. Documents – Make, or update your will, enduring power of attorney, and if relevant, estate plan.

4. Network – Identify who will be responsible (when you can’t) for financial and medical decisions and living arrangements. Talk to them so they understand your wishes.

Planning well in advance empowers the person involved to make their own decisions about their future care.

Seek advice from accredited Aged Care Professionals to help identify your options. Planning ahead can mean you have the money available to fund your choices as well as identify how to set up your home and support networks.

Disclaimer: This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Phillips Wealth Partners or your professional adviser. Phillips Wealth Partners Pty Ltd ACN 624858420 is a corporate authorised representative of Insight Investment Services Pty Ltd AFSL 309996.