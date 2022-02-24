Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Canberra

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT this afternoon (February 24).
According to the BOM, it is possible the territory will see heavy rainfall across the next several hours into the early evening.
The ACT State Emergency Service advises the community to:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees
- Remember to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater
- Secure or put away loose items around your house
- Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines
- Stay indoors away from windows
