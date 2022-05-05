Shout out for Rotary award nominations 

ROTARY is seeking nominations for the 2022 ACT Emergency Services Community Awards, with a ceremony to be held on August 12.

The awards shine a light on the selfless work of ambulance, Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service personnel in Canberra and, for the first time, this year policing volunteers as well.

Despite the huge amounts of work emergency service volunteers have put in over the difficult recent years that have been, chair of the awards Steve Hill says they’ve actually seen fewer nominations in 2022 than usual.

“A lot of people don’t realise, they only see the ambos, fire trucks or police cars going by, but they don’t see the support staff working tirelessly behind them,” says Mr Hill.

Two winners in the ACT will be chosen from several categories and will go on to the national award ceremony later this year.

Last year, ACT Rural Fire Service volunteer Christopher Puschak was one such national winner who volunteered to do additional shifts during the 2019 fire season to support the wellbeing of his crew who had limited operational experience.

Nominations, which close on May 31, to rotaryescawards.org.au