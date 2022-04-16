Showcase start to the re-visioned Folk Festival

Music / The Opening Concert, National Folk Festival. At EPIC, April 15. Reviewed by GRAHAM MCDONALD

PART of the re-visioning of the National Folk Festival by artistic director Katie Noonan has been a new concept for the opening concert.

Whereas in past years this has been a Thursday night event with performances by four or five of the festival acts, Noonan devised a carefully considered concert for Friday evening showcasing the festival’s focus on family, First Nations’ performers, the connections to Ngunnawal country and the diversity of modern Australia.

The venue was the Narragunnawali, a tent venue on the EPIC oval holding more than 4500 people and the main stage for this year’s festival. The sound and lighting are excellent with video screens on either side of the stage providing a closer look for those towards the back.

The venue was close on full for this concert and the audience enthusiastically welcomed each act.

Each performer had but one song, which involved considerable shifting of microphones and such between performances, but MC Genevieve Jacobs filled any gaps.

After a heartfelt Welcome to Country by Ngunnawal elder Jude Barlow, the opening song was from Archie Roach and 13-year-old Gubbi Gubbi singer Layla Barnett (one of Noonan’s students at her free music school in Eumundi) with Roach’s “Let Love Rule”.

Accompanied by The Hauptmann Trio, the Phoenix Collective Quartet and a 250-voice choir with Noonan at the keyboard, a visibly frail Archie Roach lifted for an emotional performance that had the audience on its feet cheering at the end. It was quite magical.

Noonan followed that with her setting of a poem by Oodgeroo Noonuccal/ Kath Walker accompanied by the Phoenix Collective Quartet before Layla Barnett returned with a song by Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu (with his name used by permission) performed simply with guitar and harmonies from Noonan.

The Phoenix Collective Quartet returned for a Swedish waltz, Melbourne sister duo Charm of Finches with intriguing harmonies, a Punjabi folk song from Sikh singer Parvyn with jazzy guitar and electric fiddle, a Tibetan song by Tenzin Choegyal backed by repetitive riffs on his Tibetan lute and some very interesting string parts from the Phoenix Collective Quartet which Choegyal seemed most appreciative of.

The next two songs were more in gospel/soul styles from Emma Donovan and then Kate Ceberano, who was backed by Melbourne’s EXAUDI Choir, before the final song from Canberra singer Alinta Barlow, who in a delightful book-ending to the concert, is the daughter of Jude Barlow who did the Welcome to Country.

Working with a group of Ngunnawal researchers, who are revitalising the Ngunnawal language, she has translated the well known “My Island Home” in to Ngunnawal and this song was a very fitting finale to the concert, again with the 250-voice Folk Family Choir, the Hauptmann Trio and Torres Strait musician Will Kepa.

As a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, the festival is making the opening and closing concerts available through the Australian Digital Concert Hall, with all income going to the UNHCR Appeal. To buy a ticket to the streamed concert visit watch.melbournedigitalconcerthall.com/#/item/92429