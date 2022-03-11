Long traffic delays on Kings Highway

DRIVERS heading to the south coast for the long weekend should expect “significant delays” as traffic is queuing east of Braidwood due to emergency road repairs.

Following recent rain, a section of Kings Highway between Tudor Valley Road and Northangera Road, approximately 10 to 15kms east of Braidwood, has failed, the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) says.

Emergency road repairs are underway to make the area safe. The construction site is under stop/slow traffic control.

The traffic queue at the site is already being described as “very long” and is expected to get longer.

Delays should also be expected for the return trip after the long weekend.

QPRC is asking all drivers to allow additional travel time, be patient, and drive to the conditions.