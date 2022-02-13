News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 21°/24° | Sunday, February 13, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Slight rise in covid hospital numbers in southern NSW

HOSPITAL numbers have risen slightly in southern NSW today (February 13) with NSW Health reporting 22 covid patients, including three in intensive care.

In daily cases, NSW Health is reporting 200 new, positive cases notified in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 132 positive rapid antigen tests and 68 positive PCR tests.

Local government area (LGA) breakdown of the 200 new cases:

  •  Bega Valley – 15
  • Eurobodalla – 32
  • Goulburn Mulwaree – 38
  •  Queanbeyan Palerang – 87
  •  Snowy Monaro – 7
  • Upper Lachlan – 1
  • Yass Valley – 20

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Great performers failed by disappointing script
News

Great performers failed by disappointing script

"There’s a definite feeling of having seen it all before and none of the scenes are more than mildly amusing. Some of the sketches felt laboured despite their short running times." Critic LEN POWER is underwhelmed by "Mono".

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews