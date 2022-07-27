Smoke calls inundate Triple Zero centre

THE Triple Zero (000) Emergency Communications Centre is being inundated with calls reporting sightings of smoke.
Emergency Services says that anyone travelling around Black Mountain is likely to see smoke the area due to a private landowner undertaking a pile burn, which will see smoke lingering in the area throughout the today (July 27).
ESA asks that residents only call Triple Zero (000) if they see an unattended fire, not just sighting and smelling smoke.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply