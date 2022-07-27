News location:

Smoke calls inundate Triple Zero centre

THE Triple Zero (000) Emergency Communications Centre is being inundated with calls reporting sightings of smoke.

Emergency Services says that anyone travelling around Black Mountain is likely to see smoke the area due to a private landowner undertaking a pile burn, which will see smoke lingering in the area throughout the today (July 27).

ESA asks that residents only call Triple Zero (000) if they see an unattended fire, not just sighting and smelling smoke.

