Smoked fish products recalled from IGA

SMOKED fish products have been recalled after fears of listeria contamination.

Harris Smokehouse Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of its Hot Smoked Barramundi 150g, Hot Smoked Trout Blackening Spice 150g, Everyday Smashed Smoked Salmon, Premium Smoked Salmon 100g, 250g, 500g, 1kg, and Smoked Salmon Trimmings 250g.

The products possibly contain Listeria monocytogenes contamination which may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, the elderly and people with low immune systems.

The products has been available for sale at IGA supermarkets and independent food retailers in the ACT, QLD, NSW, VIC, NT, SA and WA.

Food Standards Australia have warned that consumers “should not eat this product”.

Customers can return the products to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.