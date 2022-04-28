So clever, so perfect and so worth seeing

Musical theatre / “Six the Musical”. At Canberra Theatre, until May 15. Reviewed by IAN McLEAN.

THERE have been recent occasions when visiting/touring productions have not lived up to their pre-arrival publicity with resultant audience disappointment.

However, “Six the Musical” lived up to its considerable hype with every advertising superlative (“fun”, “kill-ass”, “royal treat”, “shiny”, “joyous”, “explosion of wit”) proving to be absolutely accurate.

This was a wonderfully slick, cleverly written production with every aspect of the show pretty well perfect. Sound design was outstanding with every word clear and distinct and the fantastic-sounding band was amplified to blend perfectly with the singers, never overpowering them.

Lighting was creative, tight and enhancing to the storyline and the set was simple but most practical and effective. Costumes are stunning and the choreography is inventive and complex, but performed with amazing precision.

The music and lyrics are really clever – a history lesson combined in a theatrical concert that mixes the finest of contemporary pop music with a bit of medieval madrigal, a sprinkling of nursery rhyme (He’s the King of the Castle) and a smattering of a German folk song. A crazy mix but it works like a charm.

After an attention-grabbing introduction each of the six wives of Henry VIII tell their stories in song with their fellow wives supplying the backing vocals, aided by their ever-so-slick dance moves. It is as an ensemble that the cast really excel, but all six actors have also mastered their individual roles perfectly.

With their excellent characterisations, all immediately draw understanding and empathy, be it via sassy stage presence (Phoenix Jackson Mendoza as Catherine of Aragon) or frequent reminders of the difficulties of having one’s head removed at the neck (Kala Gare as Anne Boleyn).

Loren Hunter, seen here in Canberra as Elphaba in the Free Rain Theatre Company production of “Wicked”, is wistful as Jane Seymour in the beautifully sung “Heart of Stone”, while Karis Oka, as Anna of Cleves, brought a “Cabaret” touch to “Get Down”.

Chelsea Dawson, playing Katherine Howard is, like Anne Boleyn, ultimately beheaded, but not before a most entertaining “All You Wanna Do”, while Vidya Makan, as Catherine Parr, captures hearts as she powerfully sings “I Don’t Need Your Love”.

The strong ensemble is highlighted again as all six wives join in a brilliant finale, “The Queens”.

This excellent production is witty and clever, but also with some tragedy in the telling of the tales of the wives. It is highly recommended as a night of fine entertainment. It fits most easily into the “don’t miss” category.