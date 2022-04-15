So, who’s better off having the Greens in power?

Who’s better off because the Greens are in the Legislative Assembly, asks STEPHEN CENATIEMPO.

ON Wednesday (April 13), Greens leader Adam Bandt addressed the National Press Club and, while most pundits were focused on his so-called “smack down” of a young journalist from the “Australian Financial Review” for the crime of asking a “gotcha” question, they’ve largely ignored the crazy policy platform he outlined in his speech.

However, one line in his speech stood out to me quite glaringly.

Bandt said: “What the ACT shows us is that when you put the Greens into parliament it is better for people.”

Which people exactly, Mr Bandt?

Sick Canberrans who can’t get into an emergency room because we have the longest wait times in the country?

Maybe it’s the nurses who are burnt out because of a lack of resources or those who are afraid to go to work at Dhulwa Mental Health Facility because of multiple acts of violence against them?

Is it perhaps the kids who can’t go to school due to teacher shortages, or the teachers who are afraid to go to school because of threats of violence?

Perhaps it’s our frontline police who are unsafe at work because we have the lowest number of officers per capita in the country or it could be the victims of crime who can’t get the police to show up when their homes are broken into.

It could be the officers and inmates at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, Australia’s worst managed jail.

Are the young people who can’t afford to buy their first home those that are better off? Maybe the ratepayers who can’t get rubbish collected or the motorists whose cars are damaged by poorly maintained roads?

Or is it the business owners who have been sent broke by the policies of the Canberra City Council?

Which of these people are better off because the Greens are in Parliament, Adam Bandt?

Stephen Cenatiempo is the multi award-winning host of the 2CC Breakfast program.