Some ACT parks and reserves will close for pest control

ACT Parks and Conservation will undertake a control program throughout May and June to help manage harmful impacts of feral animals.
The program will be effective from 12.01am on May 9 until 11:59pm on June 3.
Specific closure dates and locations are:
- Namadgi South: May 9 – May 20
- Namadgi North – May 16 – May 25
- Lower Cotter Catchment: May 16 – May 25
- Murrumbidgee River Corridor: May 23 – May 29
- Molonglo: May 23 – May 29
- Googong: May 23 – June (open weekends)
Planning and Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman says across Canberra’s parks and reserves, feral pest animals like pigs and deer damage threatened plant and animal species through grazing, antler rubbing, trampling, trail creation, ground disturbance and wallowing.
“This program will help our environment and allow Namadgi to continue to recover. Park and reserve closures are staged, so there are still many areas of Namadgi, Canberra Nature Park and the river reserves open during this time.”
