Southern NSW covid numbers remain steady

THE number of new covid cases in southern NSW remains steady with NSW Health reporting 223 positive test cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 11). The number comprises 158 positive rapid antigen tests and 65 positive PCR tests.

Hospital numbers have fallen by five to 19 patients in southern NSW with covid, including two in intensive care.

Local government area (LGA) breakdown of the 223 new cases:

Bega Valley – 26

Eurobodalla – 35

Goulburn Mulwaree – 33

Queanbeyan Palerang – 91

Snowy Monaro – 23

Upper Lachlan – 6

Yass Valley – 9