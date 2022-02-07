Southern NSW hospital numbers drop by one

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has reported 19 people in hospital with covid, one less than the 20 yesterday.

Today’s figures report 151 new cases in the district in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 6), 82 of which were detected by rapid antigen tests (RAT) and 69 detected by PCR tests.

It is the third day in a row new case numbers have stayed under 200.

Throughout Southern NSW there are:

17 new cases in the Bega Valley

18 in Eurobodalla

20 in Goulburn Mulwaree

67 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

18 in the Snowy Monaro

3 in the Upper Lachlan

8 in the Yass Valley