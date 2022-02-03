Southern NSW records thirteenth covid death

A man in his 70s from the Snowy Monaro region has died from covid, according to NSW Health.

The man’s death brings the total number of covid deaths in the Souther NSW Local Health District to 13, since June last year.

There were 224 new active COVID-19 cases confirmed in southern NSW during the reporting period to 8pm yesterday (February 2).

Eighteen people are in hospital with the virus, with two people in intensive care.

Elsewhere in Southern NSW there are:

95 new cases in Queanbeyan Palerang

25 in the Bega Valley

41 in Eurobodalla

39 in Goulburn Mulwaree



17 in the Snowy Monaro6 In the Upper Lachlan21 in the Yass Valley