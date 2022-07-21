Speeding drivers cop big fines

A CANBERRA man was clocked doing 45km/h over the limit on the Barton Highway yesterday (July 20) telling police he was “running late for work”.

The man, who was slapped with a $700 fine and lost four demerit points, was one of a number of drivers issued with speeding infringement notices in a police crackdown on road safety.

During this week’s early morning crackdown on speeding, police detected a motorcycle rider with an expired learner’s licence travelling 104km/h in an 80km/h on the Monaro Highway.

The rider copped an $1854 fine and three demerit points.

Six other infringement were issued by police for speeding offences between 15km/h and 30km/h on the Barton Highway, Monaro Highway and Isabella Drive.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson says there’s no excuse for speeding, urging drivers to adhere to the road rules.

“Speeding remains one of the fatal five contributors to serious and fatal road collisions,” Hutcheson says.

“We urge each and every driver to consider the risk the care placing themselves and other road users at when they speed.”