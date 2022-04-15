Speedsters, drunks and crashes… it’s Easter!

THE Easter double-demerit points period has started with more than 20 drivers caught, topped by a 28-year-old P-plater from Ngunnawal booked doing 130km/h in the 80km/h zone on Horse park Drive at Harrison yesterday (April 14).

He was fined $1841 and 12 demerit points, suspending his right to drive in the ACT.

Despite the points deterrent applying to all mobile-phone offences, 18 drivers who were detected by police yesterday.

At one breath-testing site, police detected three people, all at least twice over the 0.05 legal limit, with one driver registering 0.146, almost three times the limit.

Police were at six collisions in Canberra yesterday, most caused by people not driving to the conditions.

Police say double demerit point periods will be in place until midnight Monday night April 18 and include all mobile phone, speeding, seatbelt, and riding without a helmet offences. All other traffic offences will incur one additional demerit point.