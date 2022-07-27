Stolen car found burnt after police chase

A STOLEN car has been found burnt in Ainslie after being pursued by police today (July 27).

In a statement, ACT Policing confirmed that two officers pursued two vehicles suspected of being stolen and used during other crimes in various Canberra suburbs.

Police say the pursuits were terminated due to public safety concerns.

Early this afternoon, one of the vehicles was located on fire in Ainslie. It’s understood the vehicle was a white Toyota Camry which was stolen from Curtin this morning.

The fire was extinguished by ACT firefighters. Nobody was believed to be injured.

A number of Canberrans took to social media this afternoon describing a white Camry being driven dangerously.

Police said reports of gunshots were “inaccurate”.

Anyone with any information about, or dash-cam footage of, the pursuits is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.