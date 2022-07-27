News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 6°/9° | Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Stolen car found burnt after police chase

The Toyota Camry found burnt in Ainslie. Photo: Manzar Ali, Facebook.

A STOLEN car has been found burnt in Ainslie after being pursued by police today (July 27).

In a statement, ACT Policing confirmed that two officers pursued two vehicles suspected of being stolen and used during other crimes in various Canberra suburbs.

Police say the pursuits were terminated due to public safety concerns.

Early this afternoon, one of the vehicles was located on fire in Ainslie. It’s understood the vehicle was a white Toyota Camry which was stolen from Curtin this morning.

The fire was extinguished by ACT firefighters. Nobody was believed to be injured.

A number of Canberrans took to social media this afternoon describing a white Camry being driven dangerously.

A Facebook user describes dangerous driving near Bruce stadium this afternoon.

Police said reports of gunshots were “inaccurate”.

Anyone with any information about, or dash-cam footage of, the pursuits is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Budget: public health gets biggest spend
News

Budget: public health gets biggest spend

Funding for the ACT'S public healthcare system will be the largest area of expenditure in this year's budget, as hospitals continue to feel the impact caused by COVID-19 and a growing population.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews