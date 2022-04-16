Streamer slaps down the top prize at the Oscars

There was a little more to the Oscars than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock reports “Streaming” columnist NICK OVERALL.

FOR the first time, a streaming platform has won the Oscar for best picture.

That’s right, apparently there were some awards or something given out at the Smith/Rock showdown.

Apple TV+ slapped Netflix out of the ring to take the top prize with its family drama “CODA” and the streaming platform has been enjoying an influx of new users in the weeks since.

For those who don’t know, a “CODA” is a “child of deaf adults” and Ruby, who this film is about, is exactly that.

Responsibility falls on her to help her family in their day-to-day life and with their struggling fishing business, all while trying to pursue her own dreams as a singer.

The premise has got Oscar bait written all over it, but this small in size, yet large in subject matter film offers an intimate look at the life of a family who face challenges many people wouldn’t have before considered.

Amidst the standard cringeworthy fanfare that is the Oscars, it was admittedly touching to see the best supporting actor award given to Troy Kotsur who plays Ruby’s father, a deaf man himself, and the first to ever win the award.

Is “CODA” worth the best picture gong? Personally, I thought there were some more worthy contenders. Is “CODA” worth the watch though? Absolutely, perhaps even just to make use of Apple TV+’s free trial for those who aren’t already subscribers. It’s an eye, and ear-opener.

MEANWHILE on Netflix, the curtain has fallen on one of its most cult-followed shows.

“Peaky Blinders”, the story of Tommy Shelby and his mobster squad of scallywags, has finished after six action-packed seasons and, boy, did it go out with a bang.

Set in the soot-smeared streets of Birmingham in the aftermath of World War I, this series follows the exploits of an Irish-Romani gang of crooks and a detective’s relentless crusade to bring them down.

The history’s loose here. There was indeed a gang known as the “Peaky Blinders” who ran amok at the turn of the 19th century, however the nitty-gritty of this series is fictional.

Shelby, the gang’s pugnacious and cunning kingpin, is not a real person, but rather a “creative amalgamation” of the mobster type.

In this last instalment, his decisions finally catch up with him and he’s as captivating to watch at the end as he’s ever been thanks to Cillian Murphy’s powerhouse performance.

It’s no easy feat sticking a landing to a show that’s as loved as “Peaky Blinders” is, but the series has proven it knew both when and how to throw in the towel.

With only six episodes per season, it’s a lesson in leaving the audience wanting more, not less, and has secured itself a well-earned legacy in the TV canon.

DISNEY has hoiked popular actor Oscar Isaac from “Star Wars” over to Marvel in its new “Moon Knight” series on Disney Plus and, as always, one can’t help but like what he puts on show.

The actor brings his effortless on-screen charisma to one of the far lesser-known heroes in the Marvel comic book canon, one who attains his powers from an Egyptian moon god and next thing you know he’s out avenging the innocent and all that hoo-ha.

What’s more interesting here is when its lead character is actually out of the costume.

This hero suffers from dissociative identity disorder, his existence is in battle with two conflicting personalities. Some days he’s a hardened mercenary with skills akin to 007, other days he’s an innocuous and clumsy gift shop employee.

Isaac, quoted as wanting to do something “real nutty” with these split personalities, gives them different accents, mannerisms, nervous tics and all sorts of idiosyncrasies that truly sell the character. In turn, each personality also has its own effect on the caped crusader he becomes as night falls.

It’s easy to see Isaac having a blast with all this, and that fun is pretty infectious for the audience as a result.

In fact, he’s even quoted as taking inspiration from British comedian Karl Pilkington for the character, who viewers might know as the globe-trotting doofus of “An Idiot Abroad”.

I thought Marvel was truly starting to run out of ideas, but when Karl Pilkington, of all people, is serving as inspiration for an action hero maybe there’s something up their sleeves yet.