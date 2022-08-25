Super: contribute or not to contribute?

Edna and Thomas were concerned about whether they could continue to make contributions to superannuation or whether they should wind up their self-managed superannuation fund. They went to see chartered accountant GAIL FREEMAN for help.

“LET’S start with your self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF). The balance is more than $900,000, which certainly makes it viable,” I said.

“I will review the investments on another occasion. As I understand it, Thomas you have already retired and are 68 years old. Edna you want to retire next year and you are 63 years old.

“Thomas you have a CSS pension, which you are currently drawing and Edna you have a PSS balance, which you plan to draw from after your retirement.”

Edna confirmed that was correct and was pleased to have the matter of continuing the SMSF settled.

“The next thing to consider is what contributions you can make over the next couple of years,” I told them.

“Thomas, your super has been valued at $1.52 million. As a result of new rules introduced, you could contribute $220,000 to a fund, which is not CSS, but you would not get a tax deduction for this.

“If you work again and you are in receipt of employer super then you could make further tax-deductible contributions up to a maximum of $27,500 less the amount that your employer contributes. You may also be able to make a downsizer contribution, which we will discuss later.’’

Thomas considered this “food for thought”, but was keen to understand Edna’s options before making any decisions.

“Edna, your position is, of course, different,” I said. “You have $320,000 in PSS currently. If you follow through on any of these suggestions, I recommend that you also set up another super fund. We can discuss which one later. As you have less than $500,000 in your super fund, you have the capacity to make catch-up superannuation contributions.

“These are deductible contributions that have arisen since 2019 when your deductible contributions were not maximised. According to the ATO website you have $40,000 available to you.

“So if you have the available cash, I suggest you contribute the full $40,000 now. It will give you a tax refund of about $15,000. Just a reminder that the fund will pay $6000 tax on this contribution, but you will still have a worthwhile benefit.

“In addition, you could make a personal contribution of about $12,000. If you make a personal or a catch-up contribution, you must complete a form styled ‘Notice of Intent to Claim a Tax Deduction’ and you must receive an acknowledgement of this from the fund in writing to claim the deduction.

“Edna, you can also contribute $110,000 as a non-tax deductible contribution. You can also bring forward the next two years’ contributions, which means that you have a maximum amount of $330,000.However, you will not be able to make further contributions for three years.

“The other contribution you might be able to make is a downsizer contribution. In order to make a downsizer contribution you have to sell your primary residence and then you can each contribute up to $300,000 from the proceeds to your super fund. It would be a non-deductible amount and when you take it out of the fund it comes back to you tax free. This is best to discuss if you are thinking of selling your house.”

Given lots to think about, Edna and Thomas set off to review their financial options on the promise of getting back to me.

Disclaimer

This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Gail Freeman or your professional adviser.

