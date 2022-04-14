Take a step into Tuggeranong’s best businesses

This week “CityNews” takes a step into the Tuggeranong business community. Here are a few places to check out.

WHILE Tuggeranong may be one of the ACT’s 18 original suburbs, its history stretches back far further than that.

Cave paintings and Aboriginal artifacts discovered in the area have confirmed the region has been occupied by Canberra’s original inhabitants, the Ngunnawal people, for more than 21,000 years.

In fact, the name “Tuggeranong” comes from the indigenous name “Togranong”, which roughly translates to “cold place”.

The place to go for renovation needs

CANBERRA-based TradeWise Renovations was established in 2015.

Managing director Angelo Nardi says TradeWise has a team with a complete set of trades, from plasterers to painters, carpenters and electricians.

And it’s a family business; Angelo works alongside his son and business partner.

“I did my carpentry apprenticeship many, many years ago. I started off doing maintenance and it’s developed into what we’re doing now,” says Angelo, who has more than 30 years of experience.

“We specialise in interior renovations. We can do custom-built kitchens, custom-built bathrooms, anything inside we’ll do.”

Angelo says TradeWise Renovations likes to provide a good service and a good product, and it aims to please.

“We’ve got a lot of experience behind us, and we just want to be known as the place to go for your renovation needs.”

TradeWise Renovations. Call 0430 172451, email info@tradewiserenovations.com or visit tradewiserenovations.com

‘Happy’ store with more trinkets and charms

HAVING just moved into a new and bigger store, there’s even more to discover at Charlie & Chums, says owner Sandy Borgo.

Now located across from Target in Tuggeranong Southpoint, Sandy says the store has added even more to its range of practical and decorative pet-themed gifts.

“There’s toys for cats and dogs, pet hair brushes and brooms, bookmarks, bags, painted mugs, figurines, sculptures, leashes, collars and much more,” she says.

“One of our newest additions are ‘warmies’, which are little soft toys that have wheat packs in them, so you’re able to heat them up and they also have a bit of lavender,” she says.

“We’ve also got some animal slippers or snug ups, pot holders, aprons and all sorts of things.”

Sandy says the store is also now better set out, with dedicated sections for garden, wall art, pet supplies, giftware and more.

“People tell me that the store makes them feel happy,” she says.

“I have people who can come in and spend an hour just looking around.”

Charlie & Chums, Tuggeranong Southpoint across from Target. Call 0402 097580 or visit charlieandchums.com.au

Club builds a live-music hub for the southside

THE Burns Club has been newly renovated, says marketing manager Maddison Miller, and now has a new deck called “The Glen”.

She says it’s the biggest outdoor entertainment area in Canberra, and has live music every Friday and Saturday from 7pm, and Sunday afternoon from 3pm.

“The Glen provides locals with a first-rate program of live music and other entertainment,” says Maddison.

“The Burns Club is aiming to become a live music hub for the southside.”

“We’re a team of friendly staff. You’ll feel at home here and we create a safe, family friendly environment,” she says.

Maddison says prices are cheap, and there are plenty of dining options.

“We’ve got the Star Buffet, and there’s also bar meals available, so come on down for dinner.”

The Burns Club, 28 Kett Street, Kambah. Call 6296 2425, or visit burnsclub.com.au

Where school’s ‘a great place to be’

ST Mary MacKillop College has a “really diverse and inclusive community, with students who have a huge range of different interests, talents and backgrounds,” say college captains Madison Arnold and Rohan McDonough.

“There is a huge range of things to do at MacKillop. We have lots of curricular and co-curricular opportunities, with a wide range of subjects and electives.”

Madison and Rohan say they enjoy living and going to school in the Tuggeranong area.

“It’s a great community and we’re surrounded by nature.

“MacKillop is located in the heart of Tuggeranong but is also easily accessible from Woden, Weston Creek, Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra.”

Enrolments for the 2023 school year are due May 27, and the St Mary MacKillop College open day will be held on May 2.

“There is an energy at our school that makes it an enjoyable place to learn and a great place to be!”

St Mary MacKillop College. Call 6209 0100, email enrolments@mackillop.act.edu.au or visit mackillop.act.edu.au

Tania’s gone from flour to flower

TANIA Hancock, owner of Blossoms of Canberra, has always loved “dabbling with flowers”.

She studied floristry at CIT in 2010, and has been working at Blossoms of Canberra for nearly six years.

Previously, she worked for TipTop bakeries.

“It gave me the time to be at home with my children, because I could work early mornings,” she says.

“Flowers came later. I waited until the kids grew up and then did something different.

“The most rewarding part is the emotion that flowers convey, and the feedback you get from customers.”

Tania says while there are a lot of happy times, there are a lot of sad ones, too.

“There’s bereavements and funerals, and weddings and new babies.

“I like the thought of making people happy with the products I sell, and making a difference in someone’s life.”

Tania also says her staff are friendly, and it’s a nice, light-filled shop.

“I get lots of people commenting that it’s a nice shopping experience, and I give people value for money,” she says.

Blossoms of Canberra, 68 Comrie Street, Erindale. Call 6231 0822 or visit blossomsofcanberra.com.au

Dale loves making lessons fun

TEACHING a range of classic dance styles, Dale’s Ballroom Dancing offers a fun way to get fit, socialise and compete in a friendly environment, says owner Dale Harris.

“You don’t realise how much exercise you’re doing, you’re constantly on the move,” she says.

Dale, who loves seeing her students having fun and improving in her classes, teaches styles such as the 10 traditional ballroom dances: waltz, tango, foxtrot, quickstep, Viennese waltz, cha cha, samba, jive, rumba and paso doble.

Dale is backed by more than 20 years’ experience teaching dance. She started dancing at the age of six, when she developed an interest in ballroom dancing.

She’s since received many qualifications in ballroom dancing and is also a championship adjudicator who travels interstate to judge ballroom competitions.

And while it’s not compulsory, Dale says her students have a chance to compete and she loves seeing them receive medals for their achievements.

But, she says she also loves to see them having a great time and enjoying the classes, with classes for adults, children and social classes, too.

Dale’s Ballroom Dancing, 245 Cowlishaw Street, Tuggeranong. Call 6296 4009, email dale_harris@bigpond.com or visit dalesballroomdancing.com

Giving kids a head start on schooling

KIDSTART Southside Education and Activity Centre understands that the first five years of a child’s life are crucial for development, says owner Kristen O’Connor.

“Kidstart offers classes for children from five months to five years of age to develop them socially, physically, emotionally and intellectually,” she says.

Operating since 1996 and located in Wanniassa, Kristen says Kidstart offers three distinct and age-appropriate programs to ignite in kids a love of learning.

This includes a “pre-preschool” program for children to attend by themselves in the year before preschool.

“It focuses on literacy skills, social skills and all round school readiness so that children can thrive in a school format,” says Kristen.

KidStart is proud to have just welcomed their 21st class of three-year-olds into the program.

“It has been amazing to see 21 years worth of three-year-old Kidstart kids and their families growing, loving, enjoying and benefiting from the program,” says Kristen.

“We are passionate about developing a love of learning in each and every child.

“By allowing them to thrive in an educational setting and experience the joy in exploring and achieving we hope learning will be a lifelong passion for all our Kidstart kids.”

Kidstart Southside Education and Activity Centre, 65 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa. For enrolment enquiries visit kidstart.com.au