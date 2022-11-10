Teachers get a masterclass in performance

Theatre / “Chalkface”. Written by Angela Betzien and directed by Jessica Arthur. At Canberra Theatre until November 12. Reviewed by JOE WOODWARD.

YOU get a sense of the acting strength within this company when Catherine McClements’ role had to be performed by Ana Maria Belo; and performed magnificently.

Strength of ensemble playing and exquisite timing made for a most engaging evening of theatre.

As farce, there were typical exaggerated characterisations, improbable situations along with all those entrances and exits that are mandatory farcical elements.

This was pure entertainment with some commentary on the relationship between teaching and society. So if it is clever writing, strong acting and a night of frivolity you are after, “Chalkface” will be for you.

There were many teachers in the audience; as one might expect! Whether the play said anything new about teaching is probably up to people’s experience of the profession. However, the text and situations certainly provided the basis for engagement with characters and circumstances that are familiar.

Young people interested in acting careers would do well to have a look and listen to the sharpness and confidence of these performers.

Ana Maria Belo performed with seasoned confidence even though she stepped into the role after having been with the company as an understudy. Ezra Juanta, Michelle Ny, Nathan O’Keefe, Stephanie Somerville and Susan Prior each performed with clearly defined characters that were comical and yet at times poignant and sympathetic. The physicality of the performers was a masterclass in itself.

The set and production had much of a ’70s feel about it. Perhaps it was the music! It also reminded me of TV shows such as “The Office”. I wondered if it was actually written as a TV pilot with similar production values. Take out the live audience and it could easily be television. Either way, “Chalkface”, a Sydney Theatre Company and State Theatre Company of SA production, is fun and very accessible.