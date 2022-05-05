News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 11°/12° | Thursday, May 5, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Teen boys sought for southside burglaries

THREE boys, aged between 14 and 16, are wanted for questioning by ACT Police following a burglary in Banks and attempted car break-ins early today (May 5).

The boys are believed to have entered the Banks premises through the back door, before taking cash and leaving the property damaged.

It was later reported to police that three boys were spotted attempting to steal a vehicles a short distance away in Conder, Gowrie and Chisholm.

One of the boys has been described as wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants and Nike shoes. Another was wearing a pink cap and red jumper, and has a blonde rats tail. The last is described as wearing a red jumper and tracksuit pants.

The boys are believed to have been wandering southside suburbs between 1am and 7.30am, and police are seeking relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Police are reminding Canberrans to not leave their homes unlocked and vehicles unattended to air out or warm up during the colder months.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

UC athletes awarded elite sporting scholarships
News

UC athletes awarded elite sporting scholarships

Twelve elite athletes at the University of Canberra (UC) have received $10,000 scholarships towards their studies for 2022, through a trust allowing them to pursue both education and their sporting aspirations.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews