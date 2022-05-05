Teen boys sought for southside burglaries

THREE boys, aged between 14 and 16, are wanted for questioning by ACT Police following a burglary in Banks and attempted car break-ins early today (May 5).

The boys are believed to have entered the Banks premises through the back door, before taking cash and leaving the property damaged.

It was later reported to police that three boys were spotted attempting to steal a vehicles a short distance away in Conder, Gowrie and Chisholm.

One of the boys has been described as wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants and Nike shoes. Another was wearing a pink cap and red jumper, and has a blonde rats tail. The last is described as wearing a red jumper and tracksuit pants.

The boys are believed to have been wandering southside suburbs between 1am and 7.30am, and police are seeking relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Police are reminding Canberrans to not leave their homes unlocked and vehicles unattended to air out or warm up during the colder months.