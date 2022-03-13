The balloons are back and up, up and away

AS daylight breaks this morning (March 13), the silhouette of a hot-air balloon lifts into the still autumn sky above Lake Burley Griffin heralding the start of a full flotilla of Canberra Day holiday balloons. Tirelessly curious snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL was there, too. Here is a selection of his photos.
