News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 21°/25° | Sunday, March 13, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

The balloons are back and up, up and away

Photo: Andrew Campbell

AS daylight breaks this morning (March 13), the silhouette of a hot-air balloon lifts into the still autumn sky above Lake Burley Griffin heralding the start of a full flotilla of Canberra Day holiday balloons. Tirelessly curious snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL was there, too. Here is a selection of his photos. 

Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell
Photo: Andrew Campbell

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews