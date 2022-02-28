The feelings flow as Tawadros plays

Music / Joseph Tawadros Quartet. At The Street Theatre, February 27. Reviewed by LEN POWER.

JOSEPH Tawadros is an Egyptian-born Coptic Australian multi-instrumentalist and oud virtuoso. The oud is a short-neck lute-type, pear-shaped, fretless, stringed instrument, usually with 11 strings.

Tawadros’ family emigrated from Egypt to Australia when he was three. Initially attracted to the trumpet, he decided to learn the oud when he was eight, after seeing a movie about Egyptian musician Sayed Darwish. He completed a bachelor of music at the University of NSW and has subsequently studied in Egypt, and has learned to play other instruments as well.

A five-time ARIA award winner, Joseph Tawadros is one of the world’s leading oud performers and composers. His original works take inspiration from Arabic music forms blended with elements of western classical jazz, world, folk, bluegrass and others.

In his concert at the Street Theatre, he presented a selection of works, many of which have been previously recorded. He was joined by Matt McMahon on piano, bassist Karl Dunnicliff and his brother, percussionist James Tawadros.

Commencing with “The Light of Your Being” from his album “Hope in an Empty City”, this atmospheric work set the mood for the concert. The individual members of the quartet showed their extraordinary musicianship with their playing of this complex music.

It was followed by several works that were fiery, passionate and introspective. “Sleight Of Hand” played by the quartet was especially memorable.

The highlights of the concert were two solo works on the oud – ‘”Constellation” and “Point Of Departure”. Watching Tawadros play these is to see a musician for whom his music is such a part of his being. He makes us feel what he is feeling.

The concert, at over two hours, felt a bit long and could have been shortened by less comedy banter. Joseph Tawadros is a naturally funny man but, as the concert went on, the lengthy free-wheeling chats between numbers became a bit wearing.