The Mint’s an experience that’s on the money

THE Royal Australian Mint took out this year’s Canberra Region Tourism Award for Cultural Tourism, and education and visitor services manager Holly Anderson says there’s always plenty for visitors to see and discover.

“Coins are used everyday, so the Mint has the ability to touch every Australian,” she says.

“The Mint commemorates and celebrates every important aspect of our country, from our people, to places, to environment, we explore so many different factors of the Australian story.”

Holly says this year’s coin will commemorate Australian dinosaurs, and the Mint is partnering up with the National Dinosaur Museum to launch an exhibition of Australian paleontology in April.

This year also marks the minting of the first “donation dollar” – made with the purpose to be donated and improve the lives of fellow Australians.

That’s just the start of the interesting things to see or do, says Holly.

“Visitors can look down on to the factory floor to see where coins are minted and we’re one of the only mints in the world providing that experience to the general public,” she says.

“And for kids and families, we also have the Mint treasure-hunt book with games, puzzles and colouring-in.”

Open seven days, entry to the Mint is free.

The Royal Australian Mint, Denison Street, Deakin. Visit ramint.gov.au or call 6202 6999.