The right to a lifetime of accommodation

In this column LUISA CAPEZIO and CRAIG PHILLIPS, of Phillips Wealth Partners, explain there’s more to granny flat arrangements than most people realise.

GRANNY flat arrangements can be an accommodation option for senior Australians who want to simplify their assets and downsize.

They are also viable in circumstances when someone is either struggling to cope with living independently due to health or financial reasons, or to be closer to their family.

What is a granny flat arrangement?

Many people confuse the real-estate definition of a granny flat arrangement, as being a self-contained home or unit connected to the home. It’s important to know that this arrangement has nothing to do with the type of dwelling.

The relevant definition of a granny flat arrangement is a written agreement that gives an eligible person the right to occupy a property for life. That right is called a granny flat interest or granny flat right (the terms are often interchangeable). A granny flat interest can include various types of living situations that help people to care for elderly family members.

What assets are exchanged?

This arrangement enables a person to transfer assets over the allowable gifting limits to another person in exchange for a right to accommodation for life in a residential property.

For example, this could be a parent transferring the title of their home to their child to receive a life interest in that person’s home, or paying for the construction of accommodation on another person’s property and receiving a life tenancy in that dwelling, or purchasing a property in another person’s name in return for a life tenancy in that residential property.

How can I protect myself?

Since the removal of a capital gains tax event, when a granny flat arrangement is created, varied or terminated, these intergenerational arrangements are less risky for older Australians because people can be transparent about the arrangement without trying to avoid CGT implications.

A granny flat arrangement must be in writing and should consider factors such as a breakdown in the family relationship, be clear on the details of the arrangement of whether it’s a life interest or life tenancy and indicate that the parties are legally bound in this residential living arrangement.

Finally, all parties should consider what provisions will there be if the recipient moves into aged care.

Use your financial planner and legal team to review the risks, including any age pension impacts, compare your options, and formally document the granny flat arrangement.

Phillips Wealth Partners, Level 4, 1 University Avenue, Canberra City. Call 1300 10 22 33 or visit phillipswp.com.au

Disclaimer: This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Phillips Wealth Partners or your professional adviser.

Phillips Wealth Partners Pty Ltd ACN 624858420 is a corporate authorised representative of Insight Investment Services Pty Ltd AFSL 309996