The suite life calls for an exclusive few residents

WARRIGAL has launched its five Executive Suites, offering a premium service to Queanbeyan residents or those looking to relocate to the area.

The Executive Suites were developed to combine luxury with support, in an innovative approach to aged care, says Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins.

“With superior appointments, the new, high-end and highly-exclusive suites come with an array of inclusions to set them apart from other aged-care offerings,” she says.

“The suites enjoy both privacy and comfort right at the doorstep of Warrigal’s Queanbeyan services, allowing residents to feel supported right at home.”

Jenni says each premium offering features its own separate bedroom, private ensuite and own living room, including a private kitchenette with appliances and ample storage.

In addition, residents also have access to community spaces within easy reach at the Warrigal Queanbeyan care home. A variety of sitting nooks, lounges, cafes, wellness centres, and a hairdressing salon are a stone’s throw away from the Executive Suites, providing an all-inclusive luxury lifestyle.

“These Executive Suites in Warrigal Queanbeyan are so much more than just apartment living. Buyers will be part of an intentional community where customer choice is enabled through exceptional customer service,” she says.

“It includes residents-only amenities that support the enhancement of customers’ lifestyle, choice and wellness. It’s more like a private club, and a very exclusive one at that.”

“Buyers can take great comfort knowing they’ll be living with like-minded individuals. There’s definitely some perks that come with growing older and being able to live here is one of them.”

On the back of winning National Provider of the Year in 2021, Warrigal has further established its success in the aged-care industry by being named the state winner of the Excellence in Large Business award at the 2022 NSW Business Awards. Rewarded for its continued display of commitment to older people, innovative service options, and outstanding customer service, Warrigal is a trusted service provider at 14 locations across NSW and the ACT.

“The Queanbeyan Executive Suites are an extension of this success, as they bring this premium offer to the Canberra and Queanbeyan market,” says Jenni.

“Warrigal has been operating in Queanbeyan since 2019, following the development of its new Residential Care Home located on Canberra Avenue. Beside this care home is an idyllic community village, picturesque with its white picket fences and well-maintained gardens, and offering an engaging support network with friendly neighbours and Warrigal services.”

With one of the Executive Suites already sold, Warrigal is urging those interested to get in quickly before they sell out.

Obligation-free tours are available at 10am every Friday, bookings are essential. Call 0436 864803 for more.