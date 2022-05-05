There’s a whole world of business in Woden

This week “CityNews” heads Woden’s way to speak with some of the suburb’s best businesses.

THERE’S quite the question around the origin of Woden’s name.

It is said to be named after a nearby homestead, whose owner Dr James Murray titled it “Woden” in October, 1837, after the Old English god of wisdom.

However, some historians also believe the name may have its origins in the Aboriginal word for Possum, either “wadyan”

or “wadhan”.

Whatever it may be, the name has certainly become one of the most well known in Canberra, in large part thanks to the district’s thriving business scene.

This week “CityNews” makes its way to Woden to speak with some of the area’s passionate businesses.

Environmentally friendly fabrics

HAVING opened in the heart of Phillip last year, Weft and Warp has established itself as a store providing a wide range of fabrics for making clothes.

“That’s what makes us a bit different from other shops that sell fabric, most don’t sell exclusively for the making of clothes,” says owner Rebecca Harper.

“We almost exclusively buy our fabrics from Europe, which means we have access to some of the nicest brands and the ones we know are more environmentally friendly.”

Rebecca says the store prides itself on being an inclusive place to visit that welcomes anyone through its doors.

“We don’t want this to be seen as a place just for women,” she says.

“There’s a bit of perception out there sewing is for women. We’ve got quite a few customers who are men and we sell the widest range of patterns for men we’ve been able to find.”

For those interested in sewing, Rebecca says Weft and Warp also hosts a variety of classes in its mezzanine room.

“We’ve got some very good teachers who are extraordinarily experienced and who are very good at troubleshooting issues,” she says.

“Wherever you’re at, everyone can learn to sew and we’re happy to teach people and provide them with the info and resources to do so.”

Weft and Warp, 10/82 Parramatta Street, Phillip. Call 6181 8583 or visit weftandwarp.com.au

Improving the lives and mobility of people in need

WITH a new store recently opened in Phillip, Independent Living Specialists (ILS) provides mobility and homecare equipment including wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, lift chairs, hospital beds, daily living aids and more.

Phillip store manager Peter Corbett says it’s “incredibly rewarding” to be part of a team who help care for and improve the lives of people in the community.

“Some people are coming out of hospital because they’ve had a planned surgery, other people might wake up all of a sudden and their lives have changed completely,” he says.

“We want to provide products that can help them in their lives going forward as much as possible.”

People are free to trial the products in store, and in certain circumstances, at home with a referral. Peter also says the experienced and knowledgeable team encourage people to ask questions about any of the products.

“It’s a very rewarding feeling to think that someone is going to walk out of this store and hopefully be in a better position than when they walked in,” he says.

Independent Living Specialists, units 3-4, 25 Dundas Court, Phillip. Call 9044 1333, email canberra@ilsau.com.au or visit ilsau.com.au

Schooling with an international focus

HOLY Trinity Primary School is a small, friendly school which nurtures and encourages a strong sense of community, says assistant principal Ms Katie Smith.

“Our aim is to develop curious, inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who will be responsible for creating a compassionate and more peaceful world,” she says.

“We are the only Catholic school in Canberra offering the International Baccalaureate – Primary Years Program.

“The program is part of our mission to impassion students to be internationally minded with an understanding of their responsibilities to themselves and to the world.

“We have been educating students for over 50 years and our school has a proud and rich history.”

Ms Smith says the school is centrally located in the beautiful suburb of Curtin, and students are able to enjoy the open spaces that surround the playground.

Holy Trinity Primary School, 18-20 Theodore Street, Curtin. Call 6281 4811, visit holytrinity.act.edu.au

Woden’s ‘booming’ architecture team

ARKITEX is a firm that has been operating in Canberra since 1997, says director Alessandro (Alex) D’Ambrosio.

“We are a focused firm dedicated to enhancing and improving the local architectural fabric of our immediate local community and surrounding regional areas alike.”

And, Alex says, they’re excited to be expanding to south-east Queensland soon.

But, of course, “Woden is a great place for our office here in Canberra”.

“Woden Valley has experienced something of a boom in renovation, addition and knock-down and rebuild of homes over recent years. This has led to the commute to our office being littered with our previous projects, which is not only rewarding to see from our perspective, but it is a good primer for clients meeting at our office.

“We have a focus on the design development phase, working closely with our clients and meeting as often as required to ensure an outcome that meets or exceeds our clients’ desires as well as achieving an architectural outcome of high quality.

“The experience we have garnered through the projects we have completed informs each project we undertake. We apply what we have learned through our many years of providing our services,” says Alex.

“Arkitex architecture is less of a career and more of a lifestyle and passion.”

Arkitex, Shop 5, 24 Torrens Place, Torrens. Call 0413 570599, email info@arkitex.com.au or visit arkitex.com.au

Helping Canberrans for more than 50 years

WODEN Community Service has been helping Canberrans for more than 50 years and today has 460 staff who work across a range of assistive programs.

“We provide a whole range of services, many focused on the Woden area, right across Canberra,” says CEO Jenny Kitchin.

“They range from support for health, disability, family, mental health, aged care and more.”

After two years where many elderly Canberrans have been socially isolated, Jenny says their aged care social groups have been busier than ever.

“We have a few small buses and organise activities for seniors and give them that chance to be with others,” says Jenny.

“It might be a picnic, it might be to see an exhibition, trivia, sewing, knitting or even just lunch at a club.”

Jenny says the last few years have meant assistance for mental health has also been another important focus of the organisation.

“We have six mental-health programs that cater to people of all ages from young people right through to the elderly,” she says.

“These programs range from supporting people who are starting to have mental health difficulties right through to people who need residential support following a mental health episode in hospital.”

Jenny also says they have an after-school program run.

“Activities for kids include crafts, sports, games, dramatic play, cooking and excursions,” she says.

Woden Community Service, 26 Corinna Street, Phillip. Call 6282 2644 or visit wcs.org.au

Protective and energy efficient window tinting

DIAMOND Tints is committed to supplying Canberra with one of the best automotive window films on the market, says owner Jason Taylor.

“We’re a family owned business, providing a professional service with top quality automotive window tinting for Canberra and surrounds,” he says.

“We pride ourselves on our experienced, friendly and professional service.”

Jason says there are heaps of benefits to window tints that many people might not initially realise.

“There’s privacy, 99 per cent UV protection, safety and we offer lifetime warranty,” he says.

“Our film will significantly improve your vehicle energy efficiency, reduce energy costs and glare, as well as enhancing overall aesthetics.”

Diamond Tints, 77 Dundas Court, Phillip. Call 0404 284122, visit diamondtints.com.au or email info@diamondtints.com.au