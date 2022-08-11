There’s lots to see and do at the south coast

This week “CityNews” spoke to businesses and tourist destinations throughout the south coast that are perfect stops on a holiday away.

WHETHER it’s a swim-worthy summer or a cosy winter, the south coast remains one of Canberra’s favourite holiday destinations.

Beautiful beaches, scenic landscapes, and friendly communities have made the area something of a second home for people of the ACT region.

Throughout the south coast, there are heaps of businesses and tourist destinations keen to welcome visitors through their doors.

This week “CityNews” spoke to a few that are perfect stops on a coastal getaway.

Whale swim is a ‘life-changing’ experience

JERVIS BAY is one of the few locations along the east coast of Australia where people can swim alongside magnificent humpback whales as they embark on their southern migration in September and October.

According to co-owners of Woebegone Freedive, Dylan and Lara Boag, it is a life-changing experience.

The married couple, who are both experienced diving instructors, run whale-swimming expeditions, where swimmers get the chance to explore the coastline of Jervis Bay Marine Park and have an in-water interaction with what Dylan describes as “the very gentle, curious but also very big” humpback whales.

Lara says that the tour is five and a half hours, with equipment provided and caters to beginners.

“The tour is completely on the whales’ terms. It’s up to them if they want to check out the group as they swim past,” she says.

“We also run seal snorkeling tours to see our local seal colony in the wild.”

Dylan and Lara are master diving instructors and have worked in Australia and overseas. On their travels, they say that they learnt about freediving and thought it was the most amazing thing.

They offer two and three-day freediving courses to teach more people specific breathing techniques that enable beginners to dive as far as 12 metres into the water. Dylan says that freediving allows the diver to be quiet in the water, giving them a better interaction with sea life.

“The difference with our business is that we only take small groups. We are right by your side, to help, teach and give our customers as much value as we can,” says Lara.

Woebegone Freedive, Jervis Bay. Call Lara on 0423 981 163, visit woebegone.com.au or search for them on Instagram and Facebook.

‘Gorgeous’ restaurant for any occasion

WHEELERS Seafood Restaurant is not only a restaurant, but also a bar and takeaway shop, best known for its oysters, says owner Jacqui Smith.

“The Wheeler family themselves have been farming oysters for more than 40 years, and the oyster shed is onsite,” she says.

“We source as much local fresh seafood as we can possibly get a hold of, and our chefs create really exquisite meals that are simple, but fresh, and really good quality.

“The restaurant itself seats about 120, so it’s quite big and suitable for weddings or functions. By day it’s gorgeous with the sun pouring in, and by night it’s cosy and intimate.”

Jacqui says the building has old railway-bridge timber, which adds substance and character, and it’s got some handmade dry stone walls that help the building to be “quite a standout”.

“We host wine dinners, fundraising breakfasts and live music. Our website is the best place to see what special events are coming up,” she says.

“I just love the people, looking after them and being part of special celebrations, no matter what the occasion is. I love creating beautiful experiences for people, and I’ve really connected with a lot of locals and tourists alike over the years.”

Wheelers Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 162 Arthur Kaine Drive, Pambula, NSW. Call 6495 6330, or visit wheelersoysters.com.au

‘Significant’ collection at aviation museum

DOUG Philpott, senior tour guide at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) Aviation Museum, says it has many notable pieces.

“We’ve got probably one of the largest collections of aircraft that reflect Australia’s aviation history. We’ve got about 50 aircraft here,” he says.

“We’ve got the only flying Constellation in the world. It’s a 1940s-1950s airliner.

“We only do escorted tours because it’s a working museum, and it helps people to understand the history of what they’re seeing.

“It’s also a touch-and-feel museum. It’s not one where you stand behind a rope and look, and there’s a number of aircraft you can actually get into as well. We’re very proud of it.

“It is undercover, so it’s good for wet weather, and it’s good for kids because there’s lots of little things they can play with.”

Guided tours usually run for an hour and a half, but Doug says they can be tailored.

“Kids only last 20 minutes sometimes, and if it’s a quiet day and the people who come in are enthusiasts, then we’ll spend more time with them.

He says the museum also recently opened the Australian Aviation Hall of Fame.

“There’s a significant display of people and organisations who have been significant to Australia’s aviation history.”

HARS Aviation Museum, Shellharbour Airport, 54 Airport Road, Albion Park Rail, NSW. Call 4257 4333, or visit hars.org.au

Memorable experiences with height

ANDREW Zentrich, general manager of Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventure, says they offer two memorable experiences.

“We’ve got a treetop walk, which is a 1.5-kilometre walk on a big, metal, elevated, steel structure, and then you go up a tower that has 106 steps, and that gives you really panoramic views out to the coast,” he says.

“On the days when it’s a little bit misty and foggy, you’re not getting the views but you get a really true authentic rainforest experience.”

The other memorable experience is the zipline tour.

“We’ve got three ziplines and two suspension bridges. You go out with two guides and get a little eco tour of the local area,” says Andrew.

“We try and cater it as family friendly. It’s accessible for a lot of different age groups and ability levels.

“The treetop walk has been here since 2008, and the zipline since 2014.

Andrew says the thing he loves most about working at Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventure, and what his team loves most, is being able to give people unique experiences.

“Having people walk away, whether it’s a kid who has conquered their fear of heights on the zipline, or someone who’s gone out and enjoyed the beautiful views, it’s about having people walk away having enjoyed that memorable experience.”

Illawarra Fly Treetop Adventure, 182 Knights Hill Road, Knights Hill, NSW. Call 4885 1078, or visit illawarrafly.com.au

Granties Maze now has more than 100 attractions

OWNER John Grant reopened Granties Maze in 2015 after 30 years of closure.

He says the maze, in Foxground, is only about two hours by car from Canberra.

It features rides and attractions for people of all ages.

“Over the years, I intend to keep adding new attractions,” he says.

The main attraction is a maze consisting of 2000 trees that have been planted to create a network of paths and hedges.

“It’s designed as a puzzle through which one navigates with the objective of solving the puzzle and winning a prize – an ice cream,” says John.

There’s also mini golf, pony rides, electric kids’ cars, archery and playground equipment.

All rides are activated by coupons purchased at the office. All unused coupons can be reused on the next visit.

Granties Maze is open every day except Wednesdays, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Open 9am-4pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on weekends.

Granties Maze, 25 Donovan Road, Foxground. Call 0407 284888 or visit grantiesmaze.com.au

Relaxed atmosphere meets fabulous food

BOTH tourists and locals love the relaxed atmosphere and fabulous food of Merry Street Restaurant and Bar, says owner Allison Nastasio.

The only permanent licensed restaurant in the Kioloa/Bawley Point Area, Allison says the business is proud to be family-owned and operated.

“John, my husband, is the chef with his son Domenic his apprentice, and I run the front of house with my daughter Audrey, and we also have other staff here who are like family to us,” she says.

“We both started working here for a change from the 9-5 and discovered that we have a passion for creating and serving beautiful food and drinks in a warm and friendly atmosphere.”

Allison says the restaurant offers a seasonal menu that changes every three months.

“Popular meals include prawn and chorizo linguine with creamy tomato, chilli and parmesan, our lovely seafood board and our creamy garlic prawns,” she says.

“Our espresso martini and ‘Death by Chocolate’ cocktails are amazing and we are constantly developing new, delicious drinks”

With a wide-ranging menu that also caters to gluten-free guests and vegetarians, Allison says they place an emphasis on fresh, local food and beverages and that the restaurant supports as many small producers as possible in the area.

Merry Street Restaurant and Bar, 2/3a Merry Street, Kioloa. Call 4457 2020 or visit merrystreet.com.au