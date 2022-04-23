Third day of deaths as ACT records 50th covid victim
THE ACT has recorded its 50 covid death since March 12 last year.
ACT Health today (April 23) reports that a woman in her ’80s has died with covid. It is the third consecutive day of deaths with a man on his 90s reported to have died with covid yesterday and another man in 80s having succumbed on Thursday.
There were 975 new infections recorded today (550 PCR and 425 RAT) with the number of active cases sitting at 5887.
Meanwhile, hospital covid numbers continue to soften with 55 people reported to be in hospital with the infection, a drop of two over yesterday’s 57. Two of them are in intensive care, but no-one is on a ventilator.
There will be no COVID-19 update from ACT Health on Anzac Day.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Become a supporter
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply