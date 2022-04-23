News location:

Third day of deaths as ACT records 50th covid victim

THE ACT has recorded its 50 covid death since March 12 last year. 
ACT Health today (April 23) reports that a woman in her ’80s has died with covid. It is the third consecutive day of deaths with a man on his 90s reported to have died with covid yesterday and another man in 80s having succumbed on Thursday.
There were 975 new infections recorded today  (550 PCR and 425 RAT) with the number of active cases sitting at 5887.
Meanwhile, hospital covid numbers continue to soften with 55 people reported to be in hospital with the infection, a drop of two over yesterday’s 57. Two of them are in intensive care, but no-one is on a ventilator.
There will be no COVID-19 update from ACT Health on Anzac Day.
M220523 covid stats

