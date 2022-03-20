This youthful string quartet is going places

Music / “The First of Many”, Ellery String Quartet. At the Larry Sitsky Room, ANU School of Music, March 19. Reviewed by IAN McLEAN

IN the atmospherically lit Larry Sitsky Room the four Wesley Scholars who comprise the Ellery String Quartet presented a delightful concert highlighted by youthful enthusiasm, unbridled passionate, confident playing and fine music.

Brad Tham (violin 1), Anika Chan (violin 2), Yona Su (viola) and James Monro (cello) launched into their performance with a vibrant first movement from the Gustav Holst “St Paul’s Suite”.

Based on a folk jig, this lively dance made for an exciting start with excellent dynamic control and contrast. Apart from some minor looseness in phrase endings the playing was well controlled and beautifully balanced and, appropriately, set the scene for a relaxed concert.

The welcome to the audience by Ms Su was light hearted, happy and humorous, which immediately enhanced the easygoing atmosphere.

The centrepiece of the first half was “Wood Works”, a collection of Nordic folk tunes arranged by the Danish String Quartet. The 12 short movements in the set covered material ranging from Danish wedding music and work songs from Norway, through to a pretty Swedish waltz and even some improvisation in a fun little piece about five sheep and four goats.

The music was high on imagery and the quartet was particularly polished in its playing as it captured the wide variety of musical emotions with ease and clarity. The interaction between the players was a delight to watch. Eyes darted constantly between each other and knowing smiles consistently greeted each other as musical moments of either great joy or difficulty were approached with assured certainty.

Styles during “Wood Works” ranged from soulful and graceful to bright and breezy with musical pictures painted of everything from fjords to fields of flowers.

Dances were similar to those from perhaps Ireland or the mountains of America and I’m sure I even heard a Nordic version of “The Lord of the Dance”. Playing was always well controlled, entries were neat and precise, tonal quality was rich and full, and irregular time patterns were played with meticulous accuracy.

After interval a non-programmed piece was introduced, again in a bubbly and delightful fashion. Grace Blomfield, a second-year video game music composition student, wrote a piece specifically for the quartet where she explored comradeship and associated emotions through her work “Battle on the Black Rose”, interestingly drawn from a battle of pirate ships.

This was the first time one of her compositions had been publicly performed and it well deserved to be! Her writing was dramatic with a fire-and-brimstone opening, a transition to a section of tranquil reflection then a return to exciting rhythm to conclude. Playing was again masterful with the soaring cello of James Munro a feature.

Mature understanding and interpretation, along with first-class precision, highlighted the finale, the Dvorak “String Quartet No 12, Op 96 American”. The four contrasting movements, with their variety of styles, and common folk-song thread, were captured beautifully. Intonation was excellent, difficult rhythmic patterns were conquered with seeming ease and the interaction between instruments was terrific. The fourth movement was particularly moving.

An unexpected encore was both a lush, but also dynamic and driven, version of “Waltzing Matilda”. This fine arrangement brought to a close a superb evening.

With their youthful exuberance and fearless approach, this quartet simply enjoy their music making and the joy they exhibit in doing so is infectious. This is supported by high-quality musicianship and technical playing ability of high order.

As they embarked on their careers, they titled this concert “The First of Many”. There is no doubt that it will be a truism. The Ellery String Quartet is going places!