Missing Audi leads to three arrests

THREE men were arrested following the alleged theft of a grey Audi SQ7 on Monday (July 25).

In response to a report of suspicious behaviour in Kambah, police located the SQ7 and three people, one of whom police say claimed he was trying to fix the car, at about 8pm.

Two 30-year-old men, from Ngunnawal and Scullin, face charges of riding in a motor vehicle without consent and breach of good behaviour obligations.

A 33-year-old Belconnen man has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified.