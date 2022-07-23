Three deaths as daily covid cases rise again

THERE have been three further deaths, as the daily covid cases pass back over a thousand again in the ACT.

A man in his 40s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s are the latest people to die with covid in Canberra taking the toll to 89 deaths since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

ACT Health is also reporting today (July 23) that new case numbers have jumped from yesterday’s 891 to 1044 (657 PCR and 387 RAT), with the number of active cases steady at 6310.

There are 145 infected people in hospital. None require ventilation despite two cases being in intensive care.