75% of Canberrans over 16 boosted against covid

ACT Health has today (April 27) reported that 75.1 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 997 new cases of covid recorded today, 427 via PCR tests and 570 via RATs.

There are now 5288 active cases in the ACT, and there have been 101,899 total cases in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic.

There remain 69 people currently hospitalised with the virus. Four people are in the intensive care unit and none are on ventilators.