Through the hoops, croquet club gets the cash

THE Canberra Croquet Club has been awarded a $410,000 ACT government grant to improve facilities at the heritage-listed, 1928 clubhouse in Yarralumla.

Improvements will include female-friendly facilities, disability upgrades and storage and safety improvements. There is currently one toilet, no disabled access, a cupboard-sized kitchen and asbestos in interior walls.

The club has had to suspend membership, but believes the government grant will improve access and amenities to support groups disadvantaged by the current clubhouse design. These groups include hundreds of people attending lawn hires for a celebration, classes of U3A members attending “Learn to Play Croquet” lessons and interstate players attending tournaments.

Construction of the heritage-sensitive extension will begin immediately and be completed in five months.