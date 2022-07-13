Tips to help your tax return sail through

Chartered accountant GAIL FREEMAN shares tips on how to help your tax return sail through. This is a sponsored post.

The 2022 tax season has started and, from interviews with some of her clients, chartered accountant GAIL FREEMAN has noticed consistent errors. Here she offers hints to ensure your tax return doesn’t get held up at the Australian Taxation Office.

Everyone, it seems, wants to claim 80 cents an hour for working at home this year. However, there are a few requirements to making this claim.

Firstly, 80 cents an hour is all that can be claimed; no phone, no internet, no equipment. So it’s pointless providing receipts for other items if claiming the 80 cents an hour for working from home.

The most important thing is producing a record of hours worked. We recommend providing a diary showing the hours worked from home for the period you worked from home allowing for holidays and public holidays.

Anyone preferring to claim for other costs, such as the phone, can do that, but the hourly rate drops to 52 cents an hour for home-office costs. In many cases, having this additional expenditure might mean a bigger claim, but the calculations need to be done to confirm which gives the better result.

To make a phone claim you’ll need to produce a log showing all calls and identifying those that are business related so that a percentage can be arrived at for one month of the year. This can then be extrapolated for a full year. If you are unable to do this, your claim is limited to $50 for the year.

Likewise for data, you’ll need to keep a log of usage for one month that can also be extrapolated over the full year. If you can’t do this then any claim is limited to $50 for the year. You also have to have the diary for the period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022; records from a previous or subsequent year cannot be used.

If you bundle phone and data then any claim will have to be based on the percentage that the phone would be of the bundled cost. These can be quite messy calculations.

I am noticing that on MyGov taxpayers who are provided with a novated leased car may have a message that says: “As an employee you are unable to claim a deduction for car expenses relating to vehicles under a novated lease.” You can claim for car expenses you incur if you use your family car.

The ATO has advised that all information is unlikely to be loaded on to MyGov until mid to late July so there is no point lodging returns early. The ATO has also requested that we not lodge returns until the end of July to ensure that all data has been processed correctly.

Lastly, I still get calls from clients telling me that they can’t get their payment summaries or their health fund details directly. These days these items are electronic and I can obtain them from the ATO website for tax agents. I cannot access your MyGov account.

Disclaimer

This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Gail Freeman or your professional adviser.

Authorised Representative of Lifespan Financial Planning Pty Ltd AFS Lic No. 229892.