Toby brings opera’s hits to Smith’s

IN a new venture that mixes opera with cabaret, leading Canberra musical identity Tobias Cole is fusing opera with cabaret – and his first venture is a concert version of Henry Purcell’s “Dido Aeneas”.

The opera, written in the 1680s, is even now the most famous of all operas in English and is usually staged with some extravagance as the doomed queen of Carthage, Dido, abandoned by the Trojan hero, Aeneas, takes herself to the funeral pyre.

Stage designers for generations have had fun with the final conflagration, but the new Cole’s Opera Salon Hotel is turning its back on all that, with an ensemble team of nine singers presenting the great hits of the work at Smith’s Alternative, but with a touch of glamour.

Cole, who has for some time presenting been hosting an event there called “classical capers” is a great fan of Smith’s and its cabaret vibe, telling me, “that was my main inspiration, it’s very friendly, you can get a drink or can get a quiet spot up the back, and it’s not stuffy.”

Not the way, he implies, that some people think about Baroque opera, and it reminds Cole that the very first performance of Handel’s opera “Esther” took place in a pub, so Smith’s is perfect.

The talent is drawn from Cole’s own voice students, most of him he first met when he was conducting the ANU Chamber Choir in 2019, when he recognised the phenomenon of the phoenix, rising from the ashes at the ANU School of music and the potential in the choir, which he still conducts.

At the very same time, he was grappling with the realisation that his massive operation, “Handel in the Theatre”, known for mainstage presentations in The Playhouse, was no longer a going concern because of covid, and he was scrambling for opportunities for singers.

Now the chamber choir is becoming a success, performing for the Australian of the Year awards, recently shining in the opera “Victory over the Sun” with Sydney Chamber Opera at the NGA and, earlier, performing a program, “Voices of London” in the National Portrait Gallery during its Shakespeare Winehouse exhibition.

A month ago, Emmeline Booth, who plays Dido and Lily Ward, who plays Belinda, were finalists in the Whitworth Roach performers competition, with Ward taking home the top prize. Such talent twill soon be up, up and away so this is a good time to catch them.

The concert format he says will take away the complications for staging for which he doesn’t have resources at the moment, but there will be.

As for “Dido and Aeneas,” one thing that’s got him fascinated is the is Nahum Tate’s magnificent libretto, sorceresses, witches and an evil spirit who persuades Aeneas to leave Carthage and Dido to found Rome.

In his version, Ward doubles as Dido’s best friend Belinda and the sorceress, an intriguing combination of roles implying some complicity.

The hero Aeneas is played by Cole’s 22-year-old son, Marcel, a trained dancer who is now expanding out into other performing arts.

It’s all very entertaining, Cole believes, especially the witches, while musically the high point is Dido’s famous lament at the end before her strangely un-English self-sacrifice.

The perennial popularity of this opera, sung in Englis, is partly based on the way that “Purcell dances between different rhythms,” he believes, and he’s confident this old favourite will hit the spot with patrons at Smith’s.

Cole’s Opera Salon presents “Dido And Aeneas,” Smith’s Alterative, Smiths Alternative, Civic, Saturday, November 26.