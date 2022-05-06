Tom gives emotional voice to a shameful story

Theatre / “The Mission”, written and performed by Tom Molyneux, directed by Daniel Lammin. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, May 5. Reviewed by LEN POWER.

IN his one-man show, actor and writer, Tom Molyneux, relates the story of his great, great uncle, Allan McDonald, one of the first Aboriginal soldiers from Victoria to enlist for war.

Growing up on a mission at Lake Condah, Allan McDonald fought at Gallipoli and was one of the Lighthorsemen at Beersheba. Returning to Australia, this man, who should have been celebrated as a hero, could not even get a drink in a bar and was denied a soldier’s settlement because he was black. Australia’s Constitution at the time denied him access to federally funded services.

Tom Molyneux tells his story with a disarming warmth and simplicity, capturing the audience’s attention right from the start with a short history of First Nation people leading up to the birth of Allan McDonald at the Lake Condah Mission.

Taking on the character of McDonald, Molyneux gives a fine performance of a young man wanting to help his country like everyone else. That McDonald survived both the Gallipoli and Beersheba campaigns is miraculous and the story of his treatment by Australia on his return is shocking.

McDonald lived long enough to see the constitutional changes of the 1967 referendum relating to indigenous people. It must have been a bitter pill to swallow to finally be counted as a “real” person in his country 50 years after his war service.

The final scene where Molyneux discovers his great, great uncle’s grave and silently pays him respect is intensely moving. At last this man has been given a voice through Molyneux’s play and will be remembered.

The play has been directed with style and sensitivity by Daniel Lammin. Well-designed lighting, music and sound effects enhance the story-telling.

This is a highly moving theatre experience beautifully written and performed by Tom Molyneux.