Top barrister named as ACT’s first full-time coroner

ACT barrister Ken Archer has been named as the first dedicated coroner in the ACT.

Mr Archer is a former president of the ACT Bar Association, an elected member of the ACT Bar Council, and a member of the Federal Executive of the Australian Bar Association.

For years, the territory’s magistrates have been on-call to oversee coronial inquires, sometimes leading to a backlog of cases.

ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said he hoped the new coroner would bring efficiency to the system.

“Having a dedicated coroner will reduce delays for bereaved family, friends and witnesses involved in inquests, and allow a more consistent, restorative approach to coronial proceedings,” Mr Rattenbury said.

“A dedicated coroner is also significant change to current practice where eight different magistrates undertake coronial matters as part of their broader caseloads. Being able to dedicate this degree of focus to the Coroners Court will also keep Canberrans safer through the coroner more effectively being able to identify systemic issues and prevent future deaths.”

Mr Rattenbury also announced today (February 25) that Jane Campbell, who has been a Special Magistrate of the ACT Magistrates Court, has been permanently appointed as a Magistrate.

Ms Campbell has served as a prosecutor for the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions and as a Human Rights Solicitor at the Women’s Legal Centre ACT, and Deputy CEO and Head of Criminal Practice at Legal Aid ACT.