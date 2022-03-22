Tree planted to mark club’s milestone

A Queanbeyan club has found a green way of celebrating a special milestone, with the community set to benefit.

A Japanese elm tree has been planted in Queanbeyan’s town park to commemorate the Rotary Club of Queanbeyan’s 70th anniversary.

Club president Rod See hopes the tree will add beauty to the park, and bring shade for generations of park users.

Mr See says the Japanese elm tree will complement four red cedar trees planted in the park, on the eve of the club’s establishment 70 years ago.

“Those trees have grown into magnificent specimens for all to enjoy,” Mr See says.

The Rotary Club of Queanbeyan was established in 1951, and has served the community diligently for seven decades.

The first Rotary Club in Australia, was chartered in Melbourne in 1921, just over 100 years ago. Rotary Australia now has 21 districts 11000 clubs and over 30,000 members.