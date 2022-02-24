Trio takes to a trio of piano trios

Music / Bernadette Harvey, Harry Bennetts and Miles Mullin-Chivers. A Llewellyn Hall, February 24. Reviewed by GRAHAM McDONALD

THIS was a concert of three piano trios written a little over a century apart by Beethoven, Ravel and Australian composer Donald Hollier.

In addition, there was a single movement from an Edvard Grieg violin sonata from violinist Harry Bennetts.

While there were the usual biographies of the three performers in the printed program, there was nothing about the creation of the trio itself. Perhaps it is a one-off collaboration for this Musica Viva tour over the next couple of weeks with the young violinist and cellist, Miles Mullin-Chivers working with the more experienced Bernadette Harvey in a chamber music setting.

The concert opened with a new work, “A Little Sea Music”, by Donald Hollier, a composer who has been active for more than half a century and better known for his choral music, although he has written operas and orchestral works. The work, in four movements, was based on the patterns of words in four poems with a “sea” theme, with the addition of a slow movement between the final two. It is interesting music without being attractive, though the audience was certainly positive in its response.

This was followed by Beethoven’s “Piano Trio in D major, Op 70 No.1” written in 1809. It is nicknamed the “Ghost” for its uneasy feel, especially in the second slow movement with a repeated melodic pattern that is repeated throughout the movement, shifting between the instruments. This was a fascinating contrast to the Hollier trio that preceded it.

After the interval, during which the piano was re-tuned , Bennetts and Harvey played the single movement from Grieg’s “Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op 13”, full of lots of suggestions of Norwegian fiddle music and a showpiece for Harry Bennetts.

The final work was Ravel’s “Piano Trio in A minor”, written in 1914 as war was breaking out in Europe. It is a delightful piece, skilfully played, where all the parts work together in a balanced and thoroughly enjoyable way.

The refurbished Llewellyn Hall can be an odd acoustic place for a small ensemble such as this.

The reviewer tickets were in the centre of the hall, a few rows back from the stage, with my head about level with the player’s knees. The piano and cello rather dominated the violin, so for the second half I moved to an empty seat about two thirds of the way back towards the side aisle. This was a totally different sound with the trio much better balanced. Not a criticism, just an observation.