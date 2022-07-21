News location:

Canberra CityNews

Truck crash covers highway in paint

Truck spilling paint on Hume Highway. Photo: FRNSW

A TRUCK carrying paint has crashed, closing lanes on the Hume Highway near Yass.

The B-double was carrying 20 litre drums of water-based paint and paint thinners, when it rolled onto its side yesterday (July 20).

According to Fire and Rescue NSW, who have been leading the clean-up effort, paint spilled onto parts of the northbound lanes of the highway.

The driver of the truck suffered a broken arm.

Speeding drivers cop big fines
Speeding drivers cop big fines

A Canberra man was clocked doing 45km/h over the limit on the Barton Highway yesterday (July 20) telling police he was "running late for work".

