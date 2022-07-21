Truck crash covers highway in paint

A TRUCK carrying paint has crashed, closing lanes on the Hume Highway near Yass.
The B-double was carrying 20 litre drums of water-based paint and paint thinners, when it rolled onto its side yesterday (July 20).
According to Fire and Rescue NSW, who have been leading the clean-up effort, paint spilled onto parts of the northbound lanes of the highway.
The driver of the truck suffered a broken arm.
