Trust ‘thrilled’ at quality of heritage award winners

THE 2022 National Trust (ACT) Heritage Awards recognise projects in the community that promote heritage issues to the community, create heritage knowledge and advocate for conservation of heritage places and objects.

National Trust (ACT) president Gary Kent said he was delighted to announce the 10 projects that have received a 2022 National Trust Heritage Award.

Three entries received an Outstanding Contribution Award – Tidbinbilla Heritage Precinct, Lake Burley Griffin Ecological Project and ANU Birch Building Refurbishment.

The other seven received a Significant Award – 8Tracks, Canberra & District Historical Society New Website, Canberra Tracks Augmented Reality Videos, Marion: the other Griffin temporary exhibition, Old Parliament House Hail Damage Restoration, Old Parliament House Interpretation of the Prime Minister’s Suite and Reviving Inner North’s pillar signposts – Phase 1: Reid and Braddon.

Kent said projects recognised as making an outstanding contribution will be awarded a plaque, and those recognised as making a significant contribution will be awarded a certificate.

“These projects are being recognised for their contribution to the conservation of our heritage,” he said.

“The Trust was thrilled with the quality and variety of nominations. They covered the whole range of cultural, national and indigenous heritage in the ACT.

“The Trust is particularly pleased with the diversity of nominations and that a number of community groups made nominations.

“This reflects the fact that there are so many individuals and community groups in the territory who are passionate about local heritage.”

Nominations covered a range of project types, including educational events and exhibitions, adaptive reuse, and conservation practice.

The Tidbinbilla Pioneers Association took out an Outstanding Contribution Award for its promotion of the ongoing heritage values of Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

Tidbinbilla Pioneers Association president Geoff Puleston said since the 2003 bushfires, the Tidbinbilla Pioneers Association and “other bodies” have been working to refurbish the Rock Valley Homestead.

“I am proud to receive the award and hope it will bring focus to the heritage,” said Puleston.

Also taking out an Outstanding Contribution Award, the Lake Burley Griffin Ecological Project – co-ordinated by Friends of Grasslands’ president Prof Jamie Pittock – aims to preserve nationally threatened species and habitats.

“It is an honour to be recognised by our fellow Canberrans for conserving our cultural and natural heritage,” said Pittock.

“These areas of endangered ecosystems that we are conserving are not legally protected as nature reserves.

“This award is a tribute to our 170 volunteers who have devoted so much time to protecting the heritage of Canberra.”

The final Outstanding Contribution winner, ANU Birch Building Refurbishment, tripled the size of the college of engineering and chemistry, overseen by project architect Emma Ludwig.

She says the collaborative efforts of Hassell Studios, the ANU and its colleges, to change 1000sqm Birch Building space made the recognition of the award “the greatest honour”.

“As architects, it is also really special to know the clients and users love the space,” said Ludwig.

“To know we have enabled and helped create a legacy for students and staff to create and learn for the next 40 or 50 years is a great honour.”

Kent said The Trust called for nominations in August.

“Any project that promotes the conservation of, or fosters public knowledge about places, objects and issues that are significant to the heritage of the ACT is encouraged to be nominated in future,” he said.

“The nominations are assessed by an independent panel of three heritage experts.”

The awards were initiated in 2014. The ACT National Trust began when it separated from NSW in 1976.